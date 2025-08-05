Taylor Kitsch won't be appearing in the Friday Nights Lights revival.

The 44-year-old actor portrayed Tim Riggins in the original series but has confirmed he has turned down an approach to reprise the role for Peacock's upcoming reboot.

Asked if he had heard anything about the project, he told TheWrap: “I was asked to do it. Umm, yeah, I’m not going back. No.”

The sports drama ended in 2011 after five seasons, but in November, it was revealed a reboot was in the works, with showrunner Jason Katims, and Peter Berg, who developed the original series, both attached to return.

A longline for the new show reads: “Following a devastating hurricane, a rag tag high school football team and their damaged, interim coach make an unlikely bid for a Texas High School State Championship becoming a beacon of light for their town."

Earlier this year, Taylor revealed plans to open a nature retreat in honour of his sister.

The Battleship star took two years off work in the mid-2010s to help Shelby Kitsch-Best battle her addition to opioids and other drugs and as a "tip of the hat" to her recovery, he is planning to use part of the 22 acres of land he owns in Bozeman, Montana, to establish a retreat for other members of the sober community to help them with their own struggles.

He told People magazine: "I didn’t even know sober escapes existed until I had the crash course with my sis.

"I was like, ‘Man, it sounds incredible to offer people a chance to reconnect in nature and slow things down.'...

"You want to go hike, fish, hang out, do nothing, write, read, anything? It's is all up there for you."

Taylor - who hopes the retreat can also benefit children and veterans - also plans to have a sweat lodge on the property, where a local shaman can perform ceremonies after finding the practice helpful while preparing for his latest project, 'American Primeval'.

He said:"People will have the opportunity to sweat with him and work on whatever they need to work on. It's been incredibly helpful for me."