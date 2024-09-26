Taylor Swift has been approached for her first official trading card.

Taylor Swift has been approached with the idea of her own trading card

The 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker is on the wish list for Fanatics founder and CEO Michael Rubin, who has already asked the 34-year-old singer about joining one of his pop culture decks.

He told People magazine: "We should have Taylor Swift cards. We actually asked her a year ago."

A spokesperson for the company explained that at the time, her boyfriend Travis Kelce as "one of the top five selling NFL players" for the brand with sales soaring by almost 400 percent after their romance went public.

Rubin admitted the company "didn't push too hard" with his request at the time, but they'd "love to" make it a reality.

He added: "I mean a Taylor and Trav card together would be amazing."

Whoopi Goldberg recently came out in support of Taylor after speculation that she's somehow responsible for Travis' recent poor form at the start of the current NFL season.

She said on 'The View': "[The fans] apparently forgot that [the Chiefs] won the Super Bowl last year, and [Taylor and Travis] were just as tight then as they are now. What is going on?"

The award-winning actress actually urged fans of the Kansas City Chiefs to "shut up" and grow up".

Whoopi observed that Taylor has no meaningful impact on Travis' form.

She said: "Grow up, y'all. Stop putting this on her. Your team is fine, your team is doing well. Shut up!"

Earlier this week, Donna Kelce claimed that critics don't understand the "pressure" her son faces after becoming one of the most talked-about athletes in the world since he started dating Taylor in 2023.

She told People: ""You know, I don’t think they realise the pressure that people are under, whether they’re athletes or professionals that are in front of the camera.

"And it's just very difficult, there’s a lot of things going on behind the scenes.

"You don’t realise how many times people are trying to keep you from catching the ball, or trying to trip you up or hit you … so it's kinda hard when you’ve got people that are in your face 24/7."