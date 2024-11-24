Taylor Swift had a “bit of a moment” on stage as she gets set to wrap up her epic ‘Eras Tour’.

The pop phenomenon, 34, has been on the road for months mounting her huge stadium gigs across the world, and became emotional while performing at the Rogers Centre as she celebrated her sixth and final show of her tour run in Toronto on Saturday (23.11.24) night.

She was seen in a video shared on TikTok battling to hold back tears as the sold-out crowd gave her a minute-long standing ovation during her performance of ‘Champagne Problems’.

Taylor told the cheering crowd before her sentence trailed off as she got choked up and had to turn away from the audience: “Toronto, we’re at the very end of this tour so you doing that, you have no idea how much it means to me and to my… .”

She added after a brief break: “To my band, to my crew and everybody who’s put so much of this into this tour – I don’t even know what I’m saying anymore.

“That was, uh… I’m just having a bit of a moment. Sorry.”

Taylor then wiped away tears and joked the performance wasn’t even “the last show” on her tour – which finishes on 8 December.

She added to fans: “My band, my crew, all of my fellow performers, we have put so much of our lives into this.

“And you’ve put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and to giving us that moment that we will never forget.

“We’ve loved our time in Toronto. It’s been so amazing. I love guys. Thank you so much for that.”

Taylor’s 35-year-old boyfriend Travis Kelce’s father Ed Kelce attended the show on Saturday, sending her ‘Swifties’ into a frenzy as he exchanged friendship bracelets with members of the audience.