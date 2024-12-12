Taylor Swift is said to be “burnt out” after her record-breaking ‘Eras Tour’.

The pop phenomenon, who turns 35 on Friday (13.12.24), has been on the road around the world with her shows since March 2023, and it has seen dramas including a terror threat in Vienna against her concert and fans being thwarted.

A source has now told Page Six about how the marathon concert run – which ended in Vancouver on 8 December – has left her exhausted: “(She is) definitely looking forward to some downtime.

“Taylor was ready for this tour to wrap because she’s burnt out and is looking forward to some rest and relaxation.”

The insider said Taylor’s NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce, 35, has “encouraged” her to rest up.

They added Taylor “planned” all along for her Eras Tour to “wrap right before her birthday” so she could have “some time off to celebrate her 35th birthday and the holidays”.

Grammy-winning Taylor’s sell-out ‘Eras Tour’ kicked off in Glendale, Arizona, and the source added Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis has been left “so inspired” by and “proud of” all the “hard work she’s done” on the shows.

They went on: “At the same time, Travis feels it’s important for Taylor to take some time out for herself.

“Taylor has so much to feel grateful for this birthday, not only for the incredible fans but for the entire crew who poured their hearts and souls into this tour.

“Taylor knows she couldn’t have done it without each and every one of them.”

In the past nearly two years, Taylor gave an extra $197 million in bonuses to her dancers, choreographers and other members of her tour staff.

Taylor is said to be set for one of the most special birthdays of her life as Travis is planning to make it “extra special”, according to a source.

The athlete “has been shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts for Taylor for quite a while now”, they added.

And they said: “(Travis is) not the type to leave these things to the last minute so he’s been picking up items here and there for the past several months whenever he has a chance.

“Some of the gifts are things Taylor has casually mentioned she would like.

“Although he’ll be playing on Christmas and has an away game the weekend of Taylor’s birthday, Travis is going to make sure to take time out to celebrate both occasions with her.”