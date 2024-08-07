Taylor Swift has cancelled a series of concerts in Austria following an alleged terror plot.

The 34-year-old pop star was scheduled to play three gigs in the Austrian capital of Vienna, starting on Thursday (08.08.24), but those shows have now been cancelled due to a planned terrorist attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium.

In a statement posted on Instagram, concert organisers Barracuda Music said: "Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Vienna shows cancelled due to government officials confirmation of planned terrorist attack.

"With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety."

Franz Ruf, the top security chief in Austria, said at a press conference: "We have established corresponding preparatory acts and also that there is a focus of the 19-year-old perpetrator on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna."

Two suspects have been arrested over the alleged terror plot.

The police investigation centred on the town of Ternitz, where one of the suspects lives with their family. The 19-year-old suspect was arrested before their home was searched and almost half of the town was evacuated.

Ruf confirmed during the press conference that investigators found "chemical substances" that are currently being tested.

What's more, the authorities claim to have unearthed detailed plans of the proposed terror attack.

Taylor was due to perform at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna on August 8, 9, and 10, with a large number of fans travelling from overseas to see the pop star in action.

Event organisers have now confirmed that ticket holders will receive a full refund.