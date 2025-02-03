Taylor Swift changed her tour costumes to incorporate designs shared online by her fans.

The pop superstar launched 'The Eras' tour in March 2023 and she wrapped it in December after playing 149 shows across five continents - and now fashion designer Christian Louboutin has revealed Taylor made changes to her stage outfits after seeing different styles on display in fan art.

Louboutin - who designed the singer's footwear for the tour - told The Times newspaper: "It was great working with Taylor Swift on her 'Eras' tour.

"To mimic her shiny personality, the shoes had sparkling crystals all over. I love the show. "

He went on to add: "Because it was such a long tour, we had to redo things. It’s nice to see the evolution.

"Pictures of her on stage were coming out, and she would be like: 'That dress is good. The boots are good. But the combination … '

"She would show us pictures from her fans recolouring things, and sometimes it looked so great, she’d say: 'Why don’t we incorporate that?'"

It comes after Taylor made a foray into fashion herself by releasing a cardigan inspired by her 'Lover' album.

The singer surprised fans by launching a limited-edition ‘Lover’ cardigan on her web store.

In a message posted on the site, Taylor said: “The secret to being someone's lover forever and ever? Surprise them with a #LoverCardigan!”

Released just in time for Valentine's Day, the cardigan is inspired by Swift's 2019 album ‘Lover’, and was made available for 72 hours.

The release came shortly after Taylor reissued her ‘Lover (Live from Paris)’ album on vinyl, which shot to No2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped Billboard’s Top Album Sales – setting a new record for the most No1s on the latter chart for any artist with 15.