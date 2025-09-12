Taylor Swift to be deposed in Lively / Baldoni trial

Taylor Swift has agreed to be deposed in the Justin Baldoni / Blake Lively legal battle.

The 35-year-old popstar – who got engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce last month – has reportedly “agreed to appear for deposition” but is unable to do so until October 20 due to “Ms. Swift’s preexisting professional obligations,” according to Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman.

In a letter to Lewis J. Liman, the U.S. District Judge overseeing the case, which was filed by Freedman and obtained by PEOPLE, he claimed a requested extension was solely to take Swift’s deposition.

He wrote: “Ms. Lively misleadingly implies the Wayfarer Parties seek a blanket thirty-day extension of the discovery cut-off date.

“In fact, the Wayfarer Parties requested an agreement solely to take the deposition of Taylor Swift during the week of October 20-25.”

The case, Blake Lively v. Wayfarer Studios LLC, et al, is schedule to go to trial in March 2026, with all depositions due to be completed by September 30.

This come after it was ruled in June that Baldoni's legal team could have access to messages between Lively and Swift.

The 37-year-old actress is suing her It Ends With Us co-star and director for harassment and accusing him of creating a hostile work environment on set, which he has denied, while his countersuit accusing Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds of defamation was dismissed by Judge Liman.

And, E! News previously reported that judge ruled texts between Lively and Swift are "relevant" to the case.

However, any correspondence between the pair will be under a protective order to stop them being leaked to the press.

The judge wrote: "Lively herself has identified Swift as someone likely to have knowledge about complaints or discussions regarding the working environment on the set of It Ends With Us.

"Given that Lively has represented that Swift had knowledge of complaints or discussions about the working environment on the film, among other issues, the requests for messages with Swift regarding the film and this action are reasonably tailored to discover information that would prove or disprove Lively’s harassment and retaliation claims."

Baldoni and his team had previously tried to subpoena Swift, as he alleged she was used by Lively to gain more creative control over It Ends With Us.