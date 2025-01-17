Taylor Swift has been left "heartbroken" by the LA wildfires.

Taylor Swift has been left 'heartbroken' by the LA wildfires

The 35-year-old pop megastar took to social media on Thursday (16.01.25) evening where she spoke of the "suffering and loss" that has been endured by so many over the last week amid the Pacific Palisades blaze, which has destroyed thousands of properties.

She wrote on Instagram: "The fires in California have devastated so many families, and it’s been heartbreaking to see these stories unfold.

"So much suffering, loss, and destruction. As so many people embark on some of the most challenging times of their lives, there are also many amazing organizations and groups banding together to help these communities rebuild."

The 'Anti-Hero' songstress concluded her statement by revealing that she has donated to several relief causes, and urged her followers to do the same if they are able.

It is not clear just how much Taylor - who has a net worth of over $1 billion - donated to the cause, but Direct Relief and Habitat for Humanity confirmed to Rolling Stone that the pop star had "made a generous donation” and that the organisation is "truly making a meaningful impact" thanks to the help of others.

Taylor is just one of many famous faces to have donated to the cause, including Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio, who revealed on Instagram that he had "committed $1 million to the Rapid Response Program" amid the tragedy.

What's more, 'Freaky Friday' star Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband Christopher Guest donated the same amount to victims, whilst Paris Hilton kickstarted a campaign with $100,000 dollars after her own mansion was lost in the blaze.

John Goodman - who is known for his roles in 'The Flintstones' and 'Roseanne' - has also seen his home destroyed in the wildfires as his Pacific Palisades property was in the path of the main blaze.

Sir Anthony Hopkins’ home is also gone, according to pictures, whilst ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh also saw their $7.5million mansion, which they bought in April 2023, wiped out.

Nothing remains of Billy Crystal’s sprawling home beyond his tennis courts – which were virtually unmarked despite his house lying in ruins beside the green grounds.