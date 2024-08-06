Taylor Swift leads the list of nominees for the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Taylor Swift leads the list of nominees

The 34-year-old singer - who won seven VMAs in 2023 - has received ten nominations in total, including eight for 'Fortnight', her collaboration with Post Malone.

'Fortnite' is in contention for the Video of the Year accolade, which is considered to be the most prestigious of all of the awards. Taylor has actually won the gong four times already, and she could soon extend her own record.

The chart-topping star released her latest album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', in April, while Taylor has also been travelling the world for her Eras Tour.

Taylor is contention for the Artist of the Year gong, too, although she'll face stiff competition from Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter ad SZA.

Elsewhere, Post Malone has received as many as nine nominations, including nods in the Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration categories.

Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter and Eminem have all earned six nominations each, while rap stars Megan Thee Stallion and SZA have both received five nominations.

This year's list actually features as many as 29 first-time nominees, which includes the likes of Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams, and Jelly Roll.

Music fans are able to vote for their favourite artists via MTV.com until August 30.

However, voting for the Best New Artist gong - which is being contested by Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims and Tyla - will remain open until September 10.

The MTV VMAs will be staged at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 10.

Full list of nominees:

Video of the Year:

Ariana Grande - We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)

Billie Eilish - Lunch

Doja Cat - Pain the Town Red

Eminem - Houdini

SZA - Snooze

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year:

Beyonce - Texas Hold ’Em

Jack Harlow - Lovin on Me

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Teddy Swims - Lose Control

Best New Artist:

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla

MTV Push Performance of the Year:

August 2023: Kaliii - Area Codes

September 2023: Glorilla - Lick or Sum

October 2023: Benson Boone - In the Stars

November 2023: Coco Jones - ICU

December 2023: Victoria Monét - On My Mama

January 2024: Jessie Murph - Wild Ones

February 2024: Teddy Swims - Lose Control

March 2024: Chappell Roan - Red Wine Supernova"

April 2024: Flyana Boss - Yeaaa

May 2024: Laufey - Goddess

June 2024: Le Sserafim - Easy

July 2024: The Warning - Automatic Sun

Best Collaboration:

Drake Featuring Sexyy Red and SZA - Rich Baby Daddy

Glorilla and Megan Thee Stallion - Wanna Be

Jessie Murph Featuring Jelly Roll - Wild Ones

Jung Kook Featuring Latto - Seven

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Best Pop:

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Best Hip-Hop:

Drake Featuring Sexyy Red and SZA - Rich Baby Daddy

Eminem - Houdini

Glorilla - Yeah Glo!

Gunna - Fukumean

Megan Thee Stallion - Boa

Travis Scott Featuring Playboi Carti - Fe!n

Best RnB:

Alicia Keys - Lifeline

Muni Long - Made for Me

SZA - Snooze

Tyla - Water

Usha, Summer Walker and 21 Savage - Good Good

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Best Alternative:

Benson Boone - Beautiful Things

Bleachers - Tiny Moves

Hozier - Too Sweet

Imagine Dragons - Eyes Closed

Linkin Park - Friendly Fire

Teddy Swims - Lose Control (Live)

Best Rock:

Bon Jovi - Legendary

Coldplay - Feelslikeimfallinginlove

Green Day - Dilemma

Kings of Leon - Mustang

Lenny Kravitz - Human

U2 - Atomic City

Best Latin:

Anitta - Mil Veces

Bad Bunny - Monaco

Karol G - Mi Ex Tenía Razón

Myke Towers - Lala

Peso Pluma and Anitta - Bellakeo

Rauw Alejandro - Touching the Sky

Shakira and Cardi B - Puntería

Best Afrobeats:

Ayra Starr Featuring Giveon - Last Heartbreak Song

Burna Boy - City Boys

Chris Brown Featuring Davido and Lojay - Sensational

Tems - Love Me JeJe

Tyla - Water

Usher and Pheelz - Ruin

Best K-Pop:

Jung Kook Featuring Latto - Seven

Lisa - Rockstar

NCT Dream - Smoothie

NewJeans - Super Shy

Stray Kids - Lalalala

Tomorrow X Together - Deja Vu

Video for Good:

Alexander Stewart - If You Only Knew

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)

Coldplay - Felslikeimfallinginlove

Joyner Lucas and Jelly Roll - Best for Me

Raye - Genesis

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Best Direction:

Ariana Grande - We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)

Bleachers - Tiny Moves

Eminem - Houdini

Megan Thee Stallion - Boa

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Best Cinematography:

Ariana Grande - We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)

Charli XCX - Von Dutch

Dua Lipa - Illusion

Olivia Rodrigo - Obsessed

Rauw Alejandro - Touching the Sky

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Best Editing:

Anitta - Mil Veces

Ariana Grande - We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)

Eminem - Houdini

Lisa - Rockstar

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Best Choreography:

Bleachers - Tiny Moves

Dua Lipa - Houdini

Lisa - Rockstar

Rauw Alejandro - Touching the Sky

Tate McRae - Greedy

Troye Sivan - Rush

Best Visual Effects:

Ariana Grande - The Boy Is Mine

Eminem - Houdini

Justin Timberlake - Selfish

Megan Thee Stallion - Boa

Olivia Rodrigo - Get Him Back!

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Best Art Direction:

Charli XCX - 360

Lisa - Rockstar

Megan Thee Stallion - Boa

Olivia Rodrigo - Bad Idea Right?

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight