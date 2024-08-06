Taylor Swift leads the list of nominees for the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
The 34-year-old singer - who won seven VMAs in 2023 - has received ten nominations in total, including eight for 'Fortnight', her collaboration with Post Malone.
'Fortnite' is in contention for the Video of the Year accolade, which is considered to be the most prestigious of all of the awards. Taylor has actually won the gong four times already, and she could soon extend her own record.
The chart-topping star released her latest album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', in April, while Taylor has also been travelling the world for her Eras Tour.
Taylor is contention for the Artist of the Year gong, too, although she'll face stiff competition from Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter ad SZA.
Elsewhere, Post Malone has received as many as nine nominations, including nods in the Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration categories.
Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter and Eminem have all earned six nominations each, while rap stars Megan Thee Stallion and SZA have both received five nominations.
This year's list actually features as many as 29 first-time nominees, which includes the likes of Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams, and Jelly Roll.
Music fans are able to vote for their favourite artists via MTV.com until August 30.
However, voting for the Best New Artist gong - which is being contested by Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims and Tyla - will remain open until September 10.
The MTV VMAs will be staged at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 10.
Full list of nominees:
Video of the Year:
Ariana Grande - We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)
Billie Eilish - Lunch
Doja Cat - Pain the Town Red
Eminem - Houdini
SZA - Snooze
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Bad Bunny
Eminem
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Song of the Year:
Beyonce - Texas Hold ’Em
Jack Harlow - Lovin on Me
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Teddy Swims - Lose Control
Best New Artist:
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tyla
MTV Push Performance of the Year:
August 2023: Kaliii - Area Codes
September 2023: Glorilla - Lick or Sum
October 2023: Benson Boone - In the Stars
November 2023: Coco Jones - ICU
December 2023: Victoria Monét - On My Mama
January 2024: Jessie Murph - Wild Ones
February 2024: Teddy Swims - Lose Control
March 2024: Chappell Roan - Red Wine Supernova"
April 2024: Flyana Boss - Yeaaa
May 2024: Laufey - Goddess
June 2024: Le Sserafim - Easy
July 2024: The Warning - Automatic Sun
Best Collaboration:
Drake Featuring Sexyy Red and SZA - Rich Baby Daddy
Glorilla and Megan Thee Stallion - Wanna Be
Jessie Murph Featuring Jelly Roll - Wild Ones
Jung Kook Featuring Latto - Seven
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Best Pop:
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
Best Hip-Hop:
Drake Featuring Sexyy Red and SZA - Rich Baby Daddy
Eminem - Houdini
Glorilla - Yeah Glo!
Gunna - Fukumean
Megan Thee Stallion - Boa
Travis Scott Featuring Playboi Carti - Fe!n
Best RnB:
Alicia Keys - Lifeline
Muni Long - Made for Me
SZA - Snooze
Tyla - Water
Usha, Summer Walker and 21 Savage - Good Good
Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Best Alternative:
Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
Bleachers - Tiny Moves
Hozier - Too Sweet
Imagine Dragons - Eyes Closed
Linkin Park - Friendly Fire
Teddy Swims - Lose Control (Live)
Best Rock:
Bon Jovi - Legendary
Coldplay - Feelslikeimfallinginlove
Green Day - Dilemma
Kings of Leon - Mustang
Lenny Kravitz - Human
U2 - Atomic City
Best Latin:
Anitta - Mil Veces
Bad Bunny - Monaco
Karol G - Mi Ex Tenía Razón
Myke Towers - Lala
Peso Pluma and Anitta - Bellakeo
Rauw Alejandro - Touching the Sky
Shakira and Cardi B - Puntería
Best Afrobeats:
Ayra Starr Featuring Giveon - Last Heartbreak Song
Burna Boy - City Boys
Chris Brown Featuring Davido and Lojay - Sensational
Tems - Love Me JeJe
Tyla - Water
Usher and Pheelz - Ruin
Best K-Pop:
Jung Kook Featuring Latto - Seven
Lisa - Rockstar
NCT Dream - Smoothie
NewJeans - Super Shy
Stray Kids - Lalalala
Tomorrow X Together - Deja Vu
Video for Good:
Alexander Stewart - If You Only Knew
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)
Coldplay - Felslikeimfallinginlove
Joyner Lucas and Jelly Roll - Best for Me
Raye - Genesis
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Best Direction:
Ariana Grande - We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)
Bleachers - Tiny Moves
Eminem - Houdini
Megan Thee Stallion - Boa
Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Best Cinematography:
Ariana Grande - We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)
Charli XCX - Von Dutch
Dua Lipa - Illusion
Olivia Rodrigo - Obsessed
Rauw Alejandro - Touching the Sky
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Best Editing:
Anitta - Mil Veces
Ariana Grande - We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)
Eminem - Houdini
Lisa - Rockstar
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Best Choreography:
Bleachers - Tiny Moves
Dua Lipa - Houdini
Lisa - Rockstar
Rauw Alejandro - Touching the Sky
Tate McRae - Greedy
Troye Sivan - Rush
Best Visual Effects:
Ariana Grande - The Boy Is Mine
Eminem - Houdini
Justin Timberlake - Selfish
Megan Thee Stallion - Boa
Olivia Rodrigo - Get Him Back!
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Best Art Direction:
Charli XCX - 360
Lisa - Rockstar
Megan Thee Stallion - Boa
Olivia Rodrigo - Bad Idea Right?
Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
