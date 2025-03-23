Taylor Swift loves Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's new album "so much".

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recently released a new album

The 35-year-old singer - who is a long-time friend of Selena - has taken to social media to express her appreciation for the couple's new record, 'I Said I Love You First'.

The chart-topping star - who had been absent from Instagram for more than three months - wrote: "@selenagomez and @itsbennyblanco I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH. OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD (sic)"

Taylor posted the message shortly after Benny, 37, admitted that he's become a "true Swiftie".

The record producer explained that he's become a huge admirer of Taylor and her music thanks to Selena, his fiancee.

During an appearance on 'Hot Ones', Benny shared: "I honestly didn’t know … before we started dating, like obviously, I was aware of Taylor Swift’s music. But I wasn’t like a true Swiftie until I was with [Selena].

"And now I’ll be like, ‘Put that song on. How’s that one go again?’ And we’re in the car, and I’m like, ‘Wow I’m just singing Taylor Swift songs from ten years ago and I feel free.'"

Selena is also a huge fan of the 'Blank Space' hitmaker's work.

The brunette beauty - who appeared on 'Hot Ones' alongside Benny - added: "[The songs are] timeless, what can I say."

Benny has worked with a host of big-name stars during his career, including Britney Spears, Rihanna, Sia, Wiz Khalifa, J Balvin and Ariana Grande.

But Benny claimed that making an album with Selena felt very "low stakes".

He shared: "When you work with people, sometimes you butt heads.

"Every time one of us had a discrepancy on something, the other one was like, ‘Oh OK, yeah that’s chill.’ And we also got to make [the album] in our house, in our bedroom. It just felt low stakes."