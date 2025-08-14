Taylor Swift moved in with her dad, Scott Swift, after he underwent quintuple bypass surgery.

Taylor Swift moved in with her father after he underwent major surgery

The All Too Well singer has detailed her father's recovery from the major operation, which he underwent in June, and how she experienced "parent-child reversal" nursing him amid his recovery.

Providing an update on her parent on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, she said: "So, he's been telling all his friends, 'you need to get the stress test because that's what's actually preventative.' If you can find that earlier, you don't have to have a bypass surgery.

"You can sort out those blockages with stents and things that are a lot less invasive."

Scott kept his sense of humour and was cracking jokes in his hospital bed after waking up from his op.

Taylor recounted: "He wakes up from surgery, and it's my mom, my brother [Austin], and me and his best friend. He did like a comedy act, a comedy set for 15 minutes. He was the funniest he's ever been, and he's usually really funny."

She continued: "And it was kind of wild because it was like, very parent-child reversal in a lot of ways. My brother and my mom and I were each taking shifts in the ICU and staying with him 24/7."

The But Daddy I Love him singer's papa famously handed out guitar picks to fans on her Eras Tour, and in his sleepy state, he was trying to give them to the hospital staff.

Taylor shared: "He came out of surgery, tried to give guitar picks to all the nurses and doctors, but he wasn't wearing pants, didn't have pockets, hospital gown, you know?"

Taylor got to work ensuring her dad could shower and get around in a walker.

She said: "I'm like, this dude built play sets and swing sets and cribs for me. I'm building his shower chair and his walker, and his bed that goes like this.

"It's just surreal, man. You can't really walk on your own. We had a little harness for my dad, just like walking dad on his harness."

She added: "And he was like the loveliest patient ever. He just kept saying thank you over and over again."