Taylor Swift performed a private three-hour concert for wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett's wife Jill Gregory shortly before her death from breast cancer.

Taylor Swift swiftly built a bond with the Jarrett family after playing a private concert for them

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Jarrett, 58, recalled the emotional moment from Christmas 2006, when Swift - then a rising country artist - visited the Jarrett family home in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Jill was gravely ill at the time, and Swift’s impromptu performance became a cherished memory for the entire family.

He shared: “She came over and didn’t bring her guitar in.

“She actually ran back home because the girls wanted her to sing and play.”

What began as a small gathering quickly grew to around 45 people as word spread.

Jarrett’s daughters - Joslyn, Jaclyn, and Jerlyn - are huge Swifties and the Love Story hitmaker made a huge fuss of them and they stayed in touch after Jill’s passing in May 2007.

He said: “She bonded with the family, particularly with the girls."

Swift even used to babysit his daughters and would bake cookies with them.

Years later, Jaclyn was cast as a young Taylor in the music video for Mine, further cementing the special bond between the Jarretts and the global superstar.

Jarrett added: “What a very cool relationship that developed.

“When my wife passed away, Taylor would come around and was really good with the girls.”