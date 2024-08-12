Taylor Swift's security presence has reportedly been stepped up to "presidential levels" ahead of her London shows.

Taylor Swift now has very high security around her

The singer is due to perform five nights at Wembley Stadium in the UK capital between 15 and 20 August marking her return to the stage for the first time since police in Austria foiled a plan to attack her concerts at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna - and a new report suggests her security has been stepped up to levels usually reserved for U.S presidents.

A source told The Sun newspaper the singer now has "presidential level” security around her. An insider added: "Taylor’s security and of those around her has always been paramount, but even more so now.

"She and her dancers were told to ‘go to ground for their own safety’ in light of the Vienna threat. That’s why nothing has been said about the cancelled shows beyond the promoter’s statement."

There will be increased security at the Wembley shows with the newspaper reporting a dry run of the new system took place at the stadium for the Charity Shield football match on Saturday (10.08.24) while fans without tickets have also been asked not to gather outside the venue to listen to the gig.

Taylor's concerts in Vienna were cancelled after the threat was detected and a statement from London's Metropolitan Police assured fans there's nothing to indicate the Wembley shows will be targeted.

The statement - obtained by PEOPLE - read: "There’s nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London.

[The city hosts)]a significant number of very high profile events each year with millions of visitors having a safe and enjoyable experience."

Officials explained that they will be working closely with security teams and "other partners" to ensure that the appropriate safety measures are in place for the much-anticipated gigs. The police force added: "As always, we will continue to keep any new information under careful review."