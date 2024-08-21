Taylor Swift is to release a documentary about the 'Eras' tour.

Taylor Swift has been filming a documentary on her Eras tour

The 34-year-old pop megastar has been visiting cities around the world since March 2023 with a show that encompasses all of her studio albums to date and is now set to document the whole mammoth process in a documentary that has been "quietly filmed" during her time on the road.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Taylor has been quietly filming behind the scenes of the Eras Tour since last year.

"It will be a warts—and—all insight into the tour and the mechanics behind it, which will be fascinating for fans."

The insider noted that the film will also cover the foiled terrorsist Vienna were cancelled when a terrorist attack was foiled in the Austrian capital, and the deaths of three young girls at a Taylor-themed dance class in Southport, in the north of England.

The source added: "The documentary will also reference Southport and Vienna.

“It will be powerful and emotional, as well as an uplifting celebration of Taylor and her incredible fans."

The 'Anti-Hero' songstress wrapped up the European dates of her world tour at London's Wembley Stadium on Monday (20.08.24) night following a record-breaking run of eight out nights at the venue.

She brought out Florence Welch as a surprise guest and the pair performed the track 'Florida!!!' from Taylor' latest album 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

Jack Antonoff also made an appearance to perform 'Death By a Thousand Cuts' and 'Getaway Car'before Taylor debuted the song 'So Long London' as a nod to her playing her final date in the English capital.

Taylor also used her last night at the iconic London venue to debut the music video for her track 'I Can Do It With a Broken Heart'.