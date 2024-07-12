Taylor Swift has had "so many firsts" with the 'Eras' tour.

Taylor Swift had never been to Switzerland before taking her Eras tour there

The 34-year-old pop megastar is currently making her way around the world as part of her mammoth global tour and took to social media on Thursday (11.07.24) evening after wrapping up her shows in the "beautiful" country but admitted she had never been there before.

She wrote on Instagram: "The Eras Tour has brought so many firsts with it… for example, I’d never been to Switzerland before. This place is stunningly beautiful and I loved playing for those 2 wonderful crowds in Zurich. Pretty wild to think we only have 7 cities left on the European leg of the tour. Up next is a city I’ve been looking forward to playing for so long: Milan!! "

So far, the 'Anti-Hero' songstress has performed across Europe in France, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, the UK, the Netherlands and following the conclusion of the Swiss shows, she only has dates in Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria before making two extra appearances in London before going back to the US.

During her shows in Amerstam, Taylor brought her boyfriend Travis Kelce along and he was seen on a fan’s video tearing up as she performed a mash-up on stage.

She started by surprising fans by playing ‘Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)’ from her self-titled 2006 album for the first time in nearly 16 years – before launching into ‘So High School’ from her newest record ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, as well as ‘Everything Has Changed’ from her 2012 record ‘Red’.

Travis was also seen wiping tears from his eyes as Taylor sang the lines: “’Cause all I know is we said hello, And your eyes look like coming home, All I know is a simple name, And everything has changed.”

Seconds later, 28-year-old Brittany Mahomes – wife of Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes, also 28 – walked over to Travis to check he was alright.

But by the end of Taylor’s mash-ups Travis was smiling.