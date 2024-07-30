Taylor Swift is "completely in shock" following a knife attack in the UK on Monday (29.07.24).

Taylor Swift has issued a statement via social media

The 34-year-old singer has taken to social media to express her sympathies, after two children died and nine suffered critical injuries in a knife attack on a Taylor-themed dance class in Southport, north-west England.

In a message posted on her Instagram Story, Taylor said: "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I'm just completely in shock... The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and the first responders.

"These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families. (sic)"

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Meanwhile, a group of Taylor's fans have launched a fundraiser for the victims and their families.

The group have already raised more than £28,000 through a JustGiving page, thereby more than doubling their original target of £13,000.

Cristina Jones, from the UK and EU Taylor Swift Facebook group, told the BBC: "The idea that those parents are going through hell right now and the idea they had any financial stress over this breaks our hearts.

"We can't make it better in any way. But taking away some stress was definitely a priority for us."

The group explained that they are working with Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool in a bid to raise money for the families.

What's more, they are seeking to raise "funeral funds for the two young Swifties who have tragically passed".