Taylor Swift sold more than $2 billion worth of tickets for her 'Eras Tour'.

Taylor Swift has finished the Eras Tour

The 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker has been on the road for the last 21 months and following her 149th and final show in Vancouver, Canada, on Sunday (08.12.24), it has been revealed the $2,077,618,725 ticket revenue is double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history.

According to figures confirmed by Taylor Swift Touring to the New York Times, a total of 10,168,008 people attending the shows, meaning tickets sold for an average of around $204 each. The figures exclude resale prices.

The biggest single audience Taylor performed for was on 16 February 2024, when 96, 006 people attended her gig in Melbourne, Australia.

And across the 'Karma' singer's eight gigs at London's Wembley Stadium, 753,112 people got to see her in action - a figure that equates to roughly the population of Seattle.

During the final show on Sunday, Taylor thanked her fans for making the 'Eras Tour' "the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging" experience of her life.

Introducing 'All Too Well', the 34-year-old singer said: "The tour has been different from any tour I’ve ever done before in so many ways I can’t count, but I’d like to tell you a few. I’ve been touring since I was 15 years old and basically what I would do in the beginning … I would make an album, and then I would go on tour and the tour would be named after that album.

"And then I ended up putting out so much music so quickly that basically I had to think of a new way to do it, and I really hoped it was something that you would like, and I came with this idea of the 'Eras Tour.'

"And then the craziest thing about this has been — and the reason this has been the longest tour — is because you guys have made this into something completely unrecognizable from anything I’ve ever done in my life with your traditions, your passion...

"I never thought that writing one line about friendship bracelets would have you guys all making friendship bracelets, making friends and bringing joy to each other. That is the lasting legacy of this tour, that you have created such a space of joy and togetherness and love, and I couldn’t be more proud of you, honestly. That is all you."

Later in the set, Taylor hailed the tour the "adventure of a lifetime" as she praised her band and crew.

She said: "This tour has been the adventure of a lifetime, and I speak on behalf of my band, my crew, who all left their families and spent time away from everything they know and love and performed when they were sick, when anything was going on in their lives, they made sure this show happened for you. We will never forget you giving us that moment."

At the end of her final song 'Karma' - which included a lyric change in tribute to boyfriend Travis Kelce, "the guy on the Chiefs" - Taylor hugged her dancers and backing singers and instead of exiting by being lowed beneath the stage as at previous shows, the star opted to walk out with her team.