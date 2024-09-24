Taylor Swift is "very supportive" of Travis Kelce's acting debut.

The 34-year-old pop superstar has been dating footballer Travis, also 34, since July 2023 but after he made a sudden shift to appear in Ryan Murphy's X series 'Grotesquerie' as an as-yet-unnamed character, the television executive has heaped praise on how his girlfriend has been there for him throughout the process.

Ryan told E! News: "The only thing that [Travis and I] talked about was that she's very supportive of him, and if he has an interest, she wanted him to try it. "I was thrilled about that. I love her too!"

The 'Glee' creator is grateful that Travis was able to give up his limited time to appear in the series - which sees detective and a nun investigate a string of heinous crimes - and that he is a "star" no matter what.

He said: "A star is a star is a star—and he's a star. He's so charismatic, and he's so smart, he's lovely. He had a window of time. He asked me to work up something for him. I did. It was an honour.

"He knew everybody's lines. He had a great discipline, and he is everything you want him to be. He's a leader, and so sweet and so charming, first on the set, last to leave, great team around him."

"He went into that knowing it was going to be a little scary, and it was for him.

"And one day, I rewrote a whole scene that I wasn't liking, and he memorized it in 10 minutes—like that. It was letter perfect. Like, he's very, very smart, and he's got something important."

Ryan is even confident that the Kansas City Chiefs has what it takes to make it in Hollywood as a bonafide movie star.

He said: "If Travis Kelce wants to be a big movie sta, he could do it. You can see in the show, he can act. And he's talented."