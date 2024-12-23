Taylor Swift surprised a young fan she met at Children’s Mercy Kansas City with the same $5,000 Miu Miu two-piece she wore on her recent visit to the hospital.

Taylor Swift's gift to young fan

The 35-year-old pop superstar - whose boyfriend Travis Kelce, also 35, is a tight-end for the Kansas City Chiefs - surprised the patients at Children's Mercy with a special visit on December 12.

And after meeting a little girl named Naya, who complimented her outfit and called it "tea", she has taken to TikTok to reveal Taylor sent her a special package containing her own green-plaid Miu Miu shirt and matching skirt, as well as a bomber jacket.

In the clip, Naya declares: “I feel like I’m Taylor Swift right now!”

The items also came with a special note, which read: “Picked you up a few things I hope you’ll think are tea. Merry Christmas! Love, Taylor.

“I loved meeting you last week.

“You were so much fun. So sweet and so nice complimenting me on my outfit.”

In a viral clip from her visit earlier this month, the 'Love Story' hitmaker told Naya: “Thank you for saying my outfit was tea.

“You made my day with that! Like, walking in, you were just so sweet, so friendly and so lovely.”

Another child was sent a $600 Dyson Airwrap, with Taylor writing in the note: "In case Santa doesn’t come through. Love, Taylor Swift."

During her visit to the Procedural Sedation Unit on the eve of her birthday, the Grammy winner also signed copies of her 'Eras Tour' book and filmed a TikTok to her song 'Bad Blood', which was posted along with the caption: "Boy ain't no way I [just] woke up and tripped out with Taylor Swift."

One of the hospital's nurses shared a photo of Taylor smiling with the staff and captioned her Instagram post: "TAYLOR SWIFT WAS IN THE PROCEDURAL SEDATION UNIT [red exclamation marks] Best day ever!!! (sic)"

Taylor also gushed over her NFL player partner.

In another photo, Taylor smiled with a patient and held up a blanket that said, "Go Taylor's Boyfriend".

According to People magazine, Taylor spoke to another youngster about Travis as she signed a copy of her book.

The patient told the singer: "I like Travis now."

She replied: "Yes, me too. That's an absolute yes on that one. Is he your favourite player?"