Taylor Swift to 'take the high road' over Denise Welch jibes

Taylor Swift plans to “take the high road” after being slammed by ex-boyfriend Matt Healy’s mother Denise Welch.

The 35-year-old superstar and the 36-year-old 1975 frontman briefly dated following her split from actor Joe Alwyn, in April 2023 and Taylor went on to reference their relationship in her album The Tortured Poets Department.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Matt’s mother Denise insisted it was unfair that Matt couldn’t talk about the relationship.

She said: “Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad I lost.

“Not that I have anything against [Taylor] at all! It was just – it was tricky.

“Listen, you're not allowed to say anything, and then she [Taylor] writes a whole album about it.”

However, Taylor – who has been happily dating NFL star Travis Kelce for the past few years - plans to ignore Denise’s jibes.

A source told DailyMail.com: “It's a bit obnoxious in Taylor's eyes, but she has to take the high road.

“If there was anything that would be in a future song of Taylor's – if she were ever to respond – she would respond that way. But as of right now, she might just let it slide. She is not going to let Denise ruin her day.

“Taylor respected Denise and will continue to do so, as this will go away very quickly.

“But if Denise continues to talk about it and bash Taylor, then Taylor would say something. The ball is still in Denise's court to see if she wants to continue the narrative she brought upon herself.”