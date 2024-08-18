Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce “always prioritise each other” when they are separated by work.

The Grammy-winning singer, 34, is still on her marathon global ‘Eras Tour’, which has kept her apart from her Super Bowl winner boyfriend Travis Kelce, also 34, who she started dating in the summer of 2023.

But sources insist the pair have developed foolproof ways to ensure their relationship withstands the pressures of their separate hectic schedules – with one insider telling Entertainment Tonight: “Taylor and Travis always prioritise each other even when they are physically apart. (They are) very affectionate with each other (and) are still in constant communication texting and FaceTiming each other.”

The source added Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis loves surprising Taylor by making surprise appearances at her shows and showering her with flowers and “tokens of gratitude”.

They went on: “Their connection is unlike anything that they’ve ever experienced before.”

After they started to date in July 2023, Taylor and Travis went public with their romance in September when the singer was seen cheering the athlete on at his NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

She has gone on to support Travis at 12 more of his games, including the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, where his team emerged victorious.

Travis has also travelled by private jet around the world to watch Taylor’s ‘Eras Tour’ shows.

He joined her on stage at one of the shows in London in June, which saw him don a tuxedo for a skit that saw her pretend to swoon before she was carried to a sofa.

An insider has also told Page Six the pair’s engagement will be “happening soon”.

The pair are said to already consider themselves engaged but want to get the details of their nuptials worked out.