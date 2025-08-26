Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have announced their engagement © Instagram

The 35-year-old pop star has taken to Instagram to reveal that she accepted the NFL star's romantic forest proposal.

In a post with a series of loved-up photos posted on Tuesday (26.08.25), Taylor captioned the snaps: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Taylor and Travis, 35, started dating in 2023 and she has been a regular at Kansas City Chiefs games - where Kelce plays as a tight end - ever since, whist he was often in attendance at her shows on The Eras Tour last year.

The couple's relationship was first made public in September 2023 when Taylor was spotted in the crowd at one Kelce's games, although the pair had been dating privately for a few months beforehand.

Swift has had several high-profile relationships in the past - including with former One Direction singer Harry Styles and actor Joe Alwyn - but revealed earlier this month that Travis was the guy she had been manifesting in many of her hit songs.

During an appearance on Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, she said: "I was like, 'If this guy's not crazy, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.'"

Taylor also compared Travis' attempts to woo her to being in a John Hughes movie as she was touched by his old-school attempts to get her attention.

While discussing Travis' failed attempt to have a friendship bracelet he made her lead to a meet and greet on New Heights, the Love Story singer said: "This dude didn't get a meet and greet and he's making it everyone's problem.

"That's what I thought at first... You realise he didn't even reach out to our management. He came with Pat [Mahomes] and he thought that because he knows the elevator lady, that he could talk to her about just getting down to my dressing room."

She continued: "It felt more like I was in an '80s John Hughes movie, and he was standing outside of my window with a boombox saying, 'I want to date you! Do you want to go on a date with me? I made you a friendship bracelet! Do you want to date me?"