Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are enjoying 'vacation mode'

The 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker has struck up a friendship with WNBA star Caitlin Clark, 23, after they watched Travis, 35, from a private suit in January during a playoff game for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Asked if they'll be supporting her this season, she told USA Today: "Oh gosh, I don’t know. I mean, I hope so.

“I feel like they’re also living — they’re in a nice, in vacation mode right now. So I hope they enjoy a nice little break out of the spotlight.

"But I’m sure they’ll be cheering for the [Indiana] Fever either way.”

Taylor, 35, has been dating Travis for almost two year, and recently met his brother Jason Kelce's new baby.

Jason - who is married to Kylie Kelce and has Wyatt, five, Elliotte, four, Bennett, two, and six-week-old Finn with her - admitted that it was tricky to find the time but confirmed that Taylor has met the most recent arrival.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "She's met her. We were fortunate to have them all in. It doesn’t happen often—everyone’s really busy—but it was really special."

Jason and his family have been catapulted into the global spotlight since his brother Travis Kelce - who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs - struck up a relationship with Taylor .

His mother Donna Kelce, has also become famous in her own right, and has made multiple media appearances over the last two years but worked as a banker for most of her life before retirement.

When Jason was asked about what he would like his kids to learn, he admitted that it would be the "work ethic" that his mother has displayed throughout her life.

He said: "The thing that I would love to instill in my kids is my mom's work ethic and her dedication and sacrifice.

"I think when you're younger, you don't realize a lot of that, but as you get older, Mom was working full-time jobs.

"She was cleaning a lot of the house. She was making a lot of the meals. I think at the time, it's just your mom is being mom and you don't realize everything that she's doing so that you have opportunities and things to achieve your dreams.

"So I think that for me, I would love my girls to really see that hard work and that sacrifice and things that have made her life amazingly successful and enjoyable!"