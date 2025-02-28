Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce felt “lucky” to enjoy a low-key date night in the US following their return from a private getaway.

The 35-year-old pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 35, who are said to have been dating for nearly two years, recently stepped out for an evening together and managed to go unnoticed despite their global fame and usually being swamped by fans and photographers, a source told Page Six.

A source told the outlet: “They weren’t photographed or anything… (they stayed) under the radar on the town.”

‘Fortnight’ singer Taylor and Super Bowl champion Travis had just returned from an international vacation, during which they spent time alone following an intense year.

While the location of their trip remains undisclosed, a source previously told Page Six “Taylor and Travis had a really nice time reconnecting after a very busy year”.

The pair left the country shortly after the Chiefs lost their bid for a third consecutive Super Bowl title, falling 22-40 to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month.

Despite the loss, Taylor “knows how hard” Travis worked throughout the season and “was thrilled” to be at the game to support him, an insider said.

The source said: “Taylor knows Travis took this loss very hard but she couldn’t be more proud of him regardless of the outcome.”

Travis and Taylor, who began dating around the summer of 2023, have been making the most of their time together since the end of the NFL season and the conclusion of Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ in December.

The tour, which began in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023, concluded on 8 December 2024 in Vancouver.

Page Six previously reported ‘Cruel Summer’ singer Taylor was “definitely looking forward to some downtime” after the tour’s conclusion, with Kelce encouraging her to embrace the break.

A source added to the outlet: “Taylor was ready for this tour to wrap because she’s burnt out and is looking forward to some rest and relaxation.”