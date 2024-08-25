Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reunited in Rhode Island.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reunite

After Taylor, 34, completed the European leg of her 'Eras' tour last week, she jetted back to the United States where she and Travis enjoyed a romantic reunion at her Rhode Island mansion.

Photos obtained by TMZ show the loved-up pair standing on a balcony overlooking the ocean.

The Daily Mail also posted photographs of the pair with Travis's NFL teammate Patrick Mahomes and his family, as well as Travis’ brother Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds later joined the gathering.

Taylor and Travis, 34, were last spotted in public together when he attended her concert in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, in July before returning to the US for training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor is currently on a two-month hiatus from her tour before her next set of North American dates kick off.

Meanwhile, Travis previously spoke about balancing their wish for privacy with his desire to share how proud he is of his girlfriend.

Speaking on the 'Bussin’ With the Boys' podcast, he said: "You wanna keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to, like, hide anything. That’s my girl. You know what I mean? That’s my lady, so it’s, like, I’m proud of that.

"I’m not sitting here trying to juggle, like, ‘How can I keep this under wraps?’ You just don’t want to let everybody into your personal life and be able to comment on it knowing that everything she does is getting a headline.”