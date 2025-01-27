Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sealed the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship win with an on-field kiss.

Travis' NFL team defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 and secured its place in the 2025 Super Bowl at home at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday (26.01.25).

And after the win, the tight-end and the pop superstar shared a smooch on the field as confetti poured down over them.

Speaking after the win, Travis led the crowd into a rendition of 'Get Down Tonight' by KC and The Sunshine Band.

He told the stadium: "Hey, before you guys get out of here."

On a high, Travis began singing: "Just do a little dance. Make a little love."

The Super Bowl LIX takes place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9 and will see the Chiefs up against the Philadelphia Eagles after they claimed victory in their NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders.

Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show and recently confirmed he will be joined onstage by his longtime collaborator SZA.

The 37-year-old hip-hop superstar announced the news in a promotional video posted on Instagram in which he is seen walking across a football field talking on his cell phone, saying: "I’ve been thinking about a guest performer," when SZA, 35, walks up behind him and throws a bucket of blue liquid all over him.

The clip was captioned: "Catch @kendricklamar with guest @sza. #AppleMusicHalftime #SBLIX."

The show comes shortly before Kandrick and SZA - whose real name is Solána Rowe - are due to hit the road together for their 2025 'Grand National Tour', which kicks off in Minnesota on April 19 and make stops in cities including Atlanta, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Detroit and Los Angeles.

The trek concludes in Washington D.C. on June 18.

The pair have previously collaborated on projects including 2017's 'Doves in the Wind' and 2018's 'All the Stars' to December's '30 For 30' from SZA's reissue of 'SOS' ('LANA'), as well 'Luther' and 'Gloria' on Kendrick's latest LP 'GNX'.