Taylor Swift treated two girls caught up in a stabbing at a dance class based on her choreography to a “magical” night at one of her concerts.

The singer, 34, said she was left in “complete shock” after three little girls were killed at a Taylor-themed lesson in Southport, Merseyside, last month, and is since said to have reached out to families involved in the carnage.

One mother Sami Foster has posted a now-viral TikTok video featuring a carousel of photos from a backstage visit to one of Taylor’s sold-out ‘Eras Tour’ shows at Wembley stadium, London, along with her girls Hope and Autumn.

Taylor’s mother Andrea Swift is also seen posing in the gallery with Sami’s family.

One of the girls appears to he sporting a bandage on her forearm in one of the snaps – on which is written a lyric from Taylor’s ‘Cardigan’ song that goes: “You drew stars around my scars.”

Sami also used the singer’s ‘Enchanted’ song as background music for the post, which she captioned: “The biggest thank you to @TaylorSwift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all (heart-shaped hands emoji.) Thankyou for bringing Hope and Autumn pure happiness last night and always (pink heart emoji.)”

It’s not known how many families Swift has met with during her London run, but reports say Sami’s is not the only one to have been treated to a meet-and-greet the singer.

Taylor has not yet publicly addressed the meetings.

It was reported before the start of her five-night run at Wembley she had privately reached out to the families of the three girls killed in the 29 July attack – Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and six-year-old Bebe King.

Eight other children and two adults were also injured in the assault, with six listed in critical condition at the time.

Merseyside police announced on 6 August the injured children had been released from the hospital.

About 25 children were believed to be in the class at the time of the attack and a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

Taylor said on her Instagram Stories on 30 July about the attack: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I’m just in complete shock… the loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, the first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”