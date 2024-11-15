Talyor Swift is unlikely to join boyfriend Travis Kelce's family for Thanksgiving (28.11.24), according to his mom Donna.

Taylor Swift will seemingly be out of town for Thanksgiving and won't be spending the holiday with her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his family, according to his mom Donna

The 34-year-old pop superstar spent last Thanksgiving without her beau - who is a tight-end for the Kansas City Chiefs - and due to her "busy" schedule with her 'Eras Tour', his mom doesn't believe she will be joining them this year.

When asked if they were planning a big family feast, Donna insisted they are not doing much as Travis has a football game the following day.

Speaking on the 'Today' show, Donna said: “I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. You know, football is always the holidays. It’s football’s family.

“Not that anything’s planned. I think we’re just going to be at the football game.”

And when quizzed on whether the 'All Too Well' hitmaker will be joining them, she replied: "She’s kinda busy right now.”

Taylor is in Canada for the final shows of her record-breaking tour with her last date before Thanksgiving being November 23 in Toronto before she is due in Vancouver on December 6.

Last year, Travis put in a mammoth KFC order for Thanksgiving.

The 35-year-old NFL star lives in Missouri and the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker was in South America on tour for the holiday.

Travis swapped the traditional turkey roast for the fast-food chain's finger lickin' good fried chicken.

The gigantic order included 56 pieces of KFC fried chicken and 80 hot and spicy wings, plus a stack of sides.

Sharing his holiday plans on his and his brother Jason’s ‘New Heights’ podcast, Travis said: “I’ll be feasting on KFC because I won’t have anybody here.”

Travis' mom Donna is “not a good cooker” and planned to bake cinnamon rolls instead.

She said: “They’re always my favourite, my go-to. I only can do it a couple (of) times a year because they’re so sugary. So we’ve got rolls, we have muffins, cookies, things like that.”

Donna added that her loved ones would “go get a ham” as they are “not particularly fond of turkey”.

Taylor and Travis made their romance official when they she was spotted cheering him on at The Arrowhead Stadium last September next to his mother and she is regularly in the stands being a supportive girlfriend.