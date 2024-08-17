Taylor Swift had a special moment at Wembley Stadium that she will playback whenever she is having a "sad or bad day".

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker had her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, in the audience at her London concert on Friday night (16.08.24) and said they would have been filming her touching interaction with her fans.

She said: "I guarantee my parents were just recording that on their phones.

"So, anytime I’m having a sad or a bad day from now on, not only will I play the video in my mind, but I’m gonna revisit that moment a lot.

"Thank you so much for doing that for us."

The 34-year-old singer returned to the London venue the night before (15.08.24) to play the second leg of shows on her 'The Eras' tour after previously headlining three concerts there in June.

It also marked her return after three of her concerts in Vienna were cancelled when a terrorist attack was foiled in the Austrian capital, and the death of three young girls at a Taylor-themed dance class in Southport, in the north of England.

The 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker brought out "best friend" Ed Sheeran during the acoustic section of her show.

Taylor was performing 'Everything Has Changed', which Ed co-wrote for the pop superstar, when she re-started the song and the flame-haired singer, 33, joined her and turned into a mashup with their duet 'End Game' and his song 'Thinking Out Loud'.

Taylor remarked: "That was so fun, I had such a good time."

The Grammy winner will play three more nights at Wembley on August 17, 19 and 20.