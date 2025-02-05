Taylor Swift will be attending the Super Bowl to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, according to his brother Jason.

The football star will be at the heart of the NFL's biggest game once again after previously winning three Super Bowl titles with the Kansas City Chiefs and his brother Jason has now revealed Travis' pop star girlfriend will be by his side when the team take on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 9.

Jason told PEOPLE: "I think everybody’s coming in [for the game]. I mean, I don’t want to speak for everybody, but I think, obviously, our whole family.

"I believe, obviously Trav and Taylor, and his family and his friends. I mean, Trav always travels, like, full."

Jason went on to insist Travis is always supported by a full circle of friends and family at every game.

He added: "Even when he’s in regular season mode … he’s always got a bunch of his friends there. It’s been this way his whole career.

"He’s kept in touch much better with a lot of the people from our hometown. So there’s always a loaded contingency for the Kelces, wherever we’re at."

It comes after the 35-year-old tight end - who has been dating the 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker since summer 2023 - was quizzed over whether he will propose to his girlfriend if his side win the NFL showpiece.

Asked during a press conference if he plans to propose at the Super Bowl, he simply said: "Wouldn’t you like to know?”

However, the sportsman went on to praise his 35-year-old girlfriend for her unwavering support.

He said: “We both love to manifest things, for sure. You can’t say it isn’t real because we are here, right? Whatever she was doing, it helped."

There could be some awkwardness at the big game because Swift's dad Scott is a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, but Travis is adamant Scott will be supporting the Chiefs that day.

He added: "I don’t know her [Taylor] to have the [Eagles] fandom. I know her father has the Philadelphia fandom - as an Eagles fan.

"But I think he’ll be wearing red [this time]. [Taylor will] be all for the Chiefs this time around, that’s for sure."