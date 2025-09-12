Taylor Swift has not agreed to be deposed in the Justin Baldoni / Blake Lively case but will do so “if forced”.

Taylor Swift will only testify in Lively - Baldoni trial 'if forced'

Taylor’s one-time best friend Blake is suing her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin for harassment and accusing him of creating a hostile work environment on set, which he has denied.

After Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman said Swift had “agreed to appear for deposition” but is unable to do so until October 20 due to “Ms. Swift’s pre-existing professional obligations,” her own attorney clarified that she “did not agree” to testify and has “no material role” in the matter.

According to PEOPLE, her lawyer Doug Baldridge of Venable LLP said she only learned of the deposition request from Baldoni’s team three days ago.

He said in a letter: "Further, my client did not agree to a deposition, but if she is forced into a deposition, we advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20 if the parties were able to work out their disputes.”

The case, Blake Lively v. Wayfarer Studios LLC, et al, is scheduled to go to trial in March 2026, with all depositions due to be completed by September 30.

This comes after it was ruled in June that Baldoni's legal team could have access to messages between Lively and Swift.

E! News previously reported that judge ruled texts between Lively and Swift are "relevant" to the case.

However, any correspondence between the pair will be under a protective order to stop them being leaked to the press.