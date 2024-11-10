Taylor Swift won four gongs at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday (10.11.24).

Taylor Swift won four MTV EMAs

The 34-year-old singer - who released her 11th studio album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', earlier this year - won the Best Artist, Best Live, Best Video and Best US Act gongs at Co-op Live in Manchester.

Taylor - who wasn't able to attend the awards show in person - said in a video message: "Hey guys, it's Taylor. I am coming to you from the Eras Tour. I'm so sad that I can't be with you tonight but thank you so much for these amazing awards.

"The fact that you have honoured the tour, everything that has happened with the album this year, the video, it's just unbelievable. I have to say thank you so much to Post Malone for being the most amazing co-star possible in the 'Fortnight' music video.

"Thank you to the fans for voting on this. You're the reason any great thing happens to me and I know it every single day. I'm so thankful for it and this is just so exciting and so wonderful.

"I had the best time touring in Europe this summer so it is just wonderful for you to do this."

Elsewhere, Tyla won two awards on the night, for Best RnB and Best Afrobeats.

The 22-year-old star released her self-titled debut album earlier this year and she added to her recent list of successes with two more awards in Manchester.

Other big-name winners included Ariana Grande, who claimed the Best Pop gong, and Eminem, who won the award for Best Hip-Hop.

Busta Rhymes received the Global Icon award, and the rap legend admitted that he was thrilled to win an MTV gong for the "first time" in his career.

He said: "Thirty-four years of professionally recording, this is the first time I’m getting an award from MTV. It feels f****** incredible."

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher - who was born and raised in Manchester - was awarded the Best Rock accolade.

Rita Ora hosted the event and she paid a glowing tribute to former One Direction star Liam Payne, who died in October, aged 31.

Rita described Liam as "one of the kindest people" she's ever met.

She added: "He brought so much joy to every room he walked into and he left such a mark on the world."

Full list of MTV EMA winners:

Best Song:

Sabrina Carpenter with Espresso

Best Video:

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone with Fortnight

Biggest Fans:

LISA

Best Afrobeats:

Tyla

Best Electronic:

Calvin Harris

Best New:

Benson Boone

Best Rock:

Liam Gallagher

Best RnB:

Tyla

Best Hip-Hop:

Eminem

Best Pop:

Ariana Grande

Best Live:

Taylor Swift

Best Latin:

Peso Pluma

Best Artist:

Taylor Swift

Best UK and Ireland Act:

RAYE

Best K-Pop:

Jimin

Best Alternative:

Imagine Dragons

Global Icon:

Busta Rhymes

Best Collaboration:

LISA and Rosalia with NEW WOMAN

Best Push:

LE SSERAFIM