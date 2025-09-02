Taylor Swift’s engagement ring designer has thanked her fans for helping her achieve her dreams.

The 35-year-old singer’s band, given to her by her NFL star fiancé Travis Kelce, 35, was made by Kindred Lubeck, 30, made the statement while describing her joy at co-designing Taylor’s ring with Travis.

Founder of Artifex Fine jewellery Kindred confirmed her involvement in creating the piece in a video in which she talked of how she is thankful to her customers who have been with her from the start of her career.

Kindred said: “Hello! My name is Kindred Lubeck. I’m 30 years old. I started making jewelry in the summer of 2019. I was 25.

“I believe that if someone says you can’t do something, you should prove them 110 percent wrong. I think that if one door closes, you should kick the next one down. I think that if you have a dream, you should never, ever quit.”

She ended her message with a tribute to Taylor’s fans, known as Swifties.

Kindred added: “To those of you who’ve been with me since day one, thank you so much. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so, so much.

“And to those of you who are new, I’m enchanted to meet you.”

Page Six Style first reported Kindred worked on the design of the ring with Travis.

The athlete proposed to Taylor with a piece that features an old mine brilliant-cut diamond.

An antique stone, known for its cushion shape and 58 facets, is set on a yellow gold band on the ring and decorated with hand engraving.

Some fans have speculated the detailing includes a carved “T” initial.

While the size of the diamond has not been confirmed, jewellery experts estimate the centre stone weighs between seven and ten carats and could be worth up to $1 million.

According to the Artifex Fine website, Kindred “was once told that she would never be a jewellery designer” and “that’s when she decided to be a jewellery designer”.

The site currently shows every one if its pieces as sold out.

Kindred, the daughter of a Florida goldsmith, studied psychology at Florida State University before briefly working at a law firm. Speaking to Voyage Jacksonville in 2024, she explained that she learned jewellery-making from her father during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2024, she relocated to New York City to open Artifex Fine.

She said: “It’s my engraved pieces that put me on the digital map. I think it’s important to mention that I was able to do this without any financial help in the form of loans, donations, or gifts. I say this because it’s hard work that allowed me to get here. Hard work and dedication makes anything possible.”