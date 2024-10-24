Ted Danson has apologised after missing out on "the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer".

Ted Danson starred on the iconic sitcom

The 76-year-old actor has recalled falling out with Kelsey, his former 'Cheers' co-star, who played Dr Frasier Crane on the NBC sitcom and its spin-off series, 'Frasier'.

Speaking to Kelsey on the 'Where Everybody Knows Your Name' podcast, Ted said: "This isn't self-deprecating, but I wish ... I feel like I got stuck a little bit with you during the 'Cheers' years. I have a memory of getting angry at you once."

Kelsey, 69, then replied: "Yeah, you came and told me that one day."

Ted continued: "And it's stuck in both of our memories. But I feel like, f***, I don't know. I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer, and I feel like it's my bad, my doing, and I almost feel like apologising to you.

"I apologise to you and me that I sat back, you know, and didn't. I really do apologise."

Kelsey joined the 'Cheers' cast in 1984 and he recalled receiving some words of advice from his co-star.

The veteran actor shared: "When I turned 40, you came up and said, 'You know what it means, don't you? Now that you're 40, it means you're finally worth having a conversation with'. That was f****** brilliant. I always loved that."

Kelsey has tried to follow Ted's career advice, and despite their falling out, he's always been very fond of his former co-star.

He said: "I thought about it, and I've repeated it. My love for you has always been as easy as the day. You know, as easy as the sunrise."