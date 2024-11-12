Ted Danson hopes to live life "right up until" he dies.

The 76-year-old actor stars in new series 'A Man On The Inside', which follows a retired gentleman Michael whose wife has died, while he becomes a private investigator's assistant and has to go undercover at a senior living community to solve a case.

He told People magazine: "One of my joys, and I've been able to do it in life several times, is to use my age and what I'm going through in life and explore that.

“What is it like to be 76 and be funny, trying to be funny? What does that feel like? Oh my God, [the] greatest joy is to be funny possibly in every possible way I can...

"You can still do anything even at our age, and one of the things you have to teach them is how to die, and how to live right up until you do.

"Don't call it quits, don't wind down, keep going. The world needs you. So that to me is one of the great messages of this piece. It's something that I hope for myself.”

At the premiere for his latest show, Ted reunited with former 'The Good Place' co-stars Kristen Bell and D'Arcy Carden, who appeared with him in all four seasons of the hit afterlife comedy.

Kristen is currently starring in Netflix's 'Nobody Wants This' and the 'Cheers' legend was full of praise for his friend.

He added: "I adore her and she adores me, but she's also the most adorable human being on the planet.

"There's no one who doesn't adore Kristen Bell. Really, truly... Did you see her latest show?

"I have to cover my eyes and say, ‘No, no, no. Don't fall in love with him!' She’s marvelous. They [Bell and Carden] both are."

'A Man On The Inside' creator Michael Schur revealed while the series hasn't been renewed for a second run yet, he's open to casting some of Ted's former co-stars.

He said: "Should we be lucky enough to do more seasons, I think the world is our oyster.

"I think I would happily cast anyone that we thought was the right person to cast regardless of whether Ted has worked with him or not, because [at] this point, he’s worked with everyone!”