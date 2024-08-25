'Ted Lasso' is set for a season four return.

Ted Lasso to return for season four

The Apple TV+ show about an American soccer coach originally ended its run in 2023 after three seasons but the series’ studio Warner Bros. Television has been considering a fourth season.

Deadline reports that the studio has picked up the options on Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift, the three original cast members who were contracted under UK acting union Equity.

The studio is expected to start reaching out to those contracted under SAG-AFTRA, including co-creators/executive producers Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hut, along with Juno Temple and others.

There is some confusion over whether Phil Dunster, who played likeable rogue Jamie Tart, will appear as he is currently working on both Prime Video’s 'The Devil’s Hour' and Apple’s 'Surface'.

If contract negotiations with the actors are successful, early preparations are also being made to open a writers room with an option for an early 2025 start.

Co-creator Bill Lawrence previously insisted that new episodes of 'Ted Lasso' would be contingent on Sudeikis' participation.

He told Collider: "Whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it. Not only is he the star, he’s the head writer, and he’s also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children.

"It’s a big deal. So, as a fan, if someone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna happen again,’ I’ll go nuts. As a partner, I’m down for whatever he wants to do."