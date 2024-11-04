Teddi Mellencamp has cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her split from Edwin Arroyave.

Teddi Mellencamp is seeking a divorce from Edwin Arroyave

The 43-year-old TV star - who has Slate, 12, Cruz, ten, and Dove, four, with Edwin - recently revealed that via social media that she's seeking a divorce from her husband after 13 years of marriage.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Teddi listed October 20 as the date of their break-up.

Teddi - who has been married to Edwin since 2011 - is seeking primary legal and physical custody of their children. However, she is open to visitation for her estranged husband.

What's more, the reality TV star is seeking spousal support from Edwin.

Teddi announced that she was seeking a divorce via a statement posted on Instagram.

The blonde beauty - who is best known for appearing on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' - admitted that it was a "difficult decision" to file for a divorce.

Teddi wrote: "After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter.

"Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward. (sic)"

The former couple celebrated their 13-year wedding anniversary in July, and Teddi took to social media at the time to mark the occasion.

Alongside a throwback photo of them on their wedding day, Teddi wrote on Instagram: "13 years ago I said “I do” to you, @tedwinator. 15 years together and 13 years married. I am proud of us. Who would have thought between you simulating playing the keyboard and me simulating a singer on a country music demo, we’d make a perfect duo.

"From Paris to the Riviera Maya, it’s been years of discovery, laughter, tears, growth, and companionship.

"While not perfect, we’ve put in the work to make our marriage what it is today. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.

"Love you, Papa. Excited to celebrate with you today and the beautiful family we have created. (sic)"