Teddi Mellencamp reunited with her estranged husband just before she had brain tumour surgery.

The 43-year-old reality star split from Edwin Arroyave- with whom she has Slate, 12, Cruz, 10 and four-year-old Dove - in late 2024 after 13 years of marriage but it was revealed with an Instagram photo that he had rushed to her bedside to be with her.

Alongside an image of him with his arm around her on the hospital ward, he wrote on Instagram: "Jeremiah 17:14: Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved, for you are my praise.

"Lord, I lift up @teddimellencamp to You. You are the Great Healer, and I ask for Your healing touch upon her body. Restore her strength, renew her spirit, and let her feel Your comforting presence. Grant her peace, hope, and full recovery. In Jesus’ name, Amen."

The former 'Real Housewives' star sought medical help after struggling with "severe" headaches, and scans revealed there were growths on her brain that had been there for some time, so the two biggest were surgically removed on Wedneday (12.02.25).

She said: ": "I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health.

“Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey [red heart emoji] (sic)"

Teddi previously shared that when she "made the difficult decision to file for divorce", she didn't necessarily want to speak out about the split publicly but felt that she had to "protect" her loved ones.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter.

"Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward. (