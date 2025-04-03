Teddi Mellencamp has revealed her former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ co-star Garcelle Beauvais has not reached out to her as she continues to battle stage 4 cancer.

The 43-year-old reality TV star starred alongside Garcelle, 58, during season 10 of the Bravo reality series, and said they never developed a close friendship – and at one point, Garcelle referred to Mellencamp as a “little gnat” who is “annoying for no reason”.

Teddi later responded by sharing a cartoon image of a gnat with her face superimposed, writing on Instagram: “I can sleep on my super comfortable mattress tonight knowing I’m happy with who I am and being authentically me.”

She has now told UsWeekly: “Garcelle has not reached out.”

Teddi has also been vocal about her disappointment in some former castmates for not reaching out, previously criticising her friend and former co-star Dorit Kemsley, 48, for failing to check in as she fights cancer.

She added during a 20 March episode of her ‘Two Ts in a Pod’ podcast: “I haven’t f****** heard from Dorit. Dorit was one of my best friends!”

However, Teddi told UsWeekly Doria had since reached out following encouragement from their mutual friend Erika Jayne.

She said: “Dorit has now. I’m good friends with Erika, so she said, ‘Dorit does want to reach out to you now, can she?’ I (said), ‘(I) don’t know how quick I’ll be to forgive, but sure.’”

Teddi added Dorit’s message was “so nice” that they would “probably be fine”.

She also noted Denise Richards, 53, whom she has not been friends with since 2020, had sent her a message, calling it “a little bit of a shocker”.

And Teddi praised her close friend Kyle Richards, 55, for offering continuous support.

She said: “Kyle has been there non-stop. She saved the day by getting me into a hospital to receive emergency brain surgery.”

Teddi has been battling stage 4 melanoma for three years.

In February, doctors discovered that the cancer had spread to her lungs and brain and she underwent emergency brain surgery and was scheduled for radiation and immunotherapy.

Earlier this month, scans detected five additional tumours – three in her brain and two in her lungs. A further MRI on March 26 revealed four more small tumours in her brain.

She said: “I’m fighting for my life, but also for my family’s life and all the people I love.”

Teddi has spoken about how she is discussing her diagnosis with her three children – daughters Slate, 12, and Dove, 5, and son Cruz, 10.

She has admitted: “I’m not equipped to fully handle this.

“It is helping because they ask me questions that I probably wouldn’t have thought to give them answers to.”