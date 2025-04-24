Teddi Mellencamp's tumours have "shrunk or disappeared".

Teddi Mellencamp is making good progress with her treatment

The 43-year-old TV star has taken to social media to reveal that she's currently "on course" to make a recovery, amid her ongoing cancer battle.

She wrote on Instagram: "One update I couldn’t wait to share!

"All tumors stage 4 (metastasized melanoma in my brain and lungs) shrunk or disappeared so I have 6ish more weeks of immunotherapy and doctors believe I will be healed if everything stays on course.

"Thank you to everyone who has sent their love, prayers, and positivity [heart emojis] (sic)"

Teddi also shared a positive update via an accompanying video message.

She said: "Honestly, the crying is already done, but I just finished with all of my scans and my tumours have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good.

"I have two more sessions of immunotherapy and then hopefully, I am done, and I will be cancer-free.

"I'm going to keep a positive outlook because that's the way my doctor just spoke to me. He's like, ‘You did this, you got this.'"

Earlier this month, Teddi was told that she had a 50 percent chance of surviving cancer.

The reality star was previously diagnosed with stage IV melanoma, which spread to her brain and lungs, and Teddi was left fearing for her life.

She said on 'Nightline': "It’s one of my favourite things to ask is ‘How long I got? What are my chances?’ And they often say 50/50. 50/50? I wouldn’t buy a car that’s only gonna drive 50 percent of the time. I don’t want this."

Immunotherapy is a new, innovative form of cancer treatment, and doctors weren't able to provide Teddi with a clear idea of its success rate.

Despite this, Teddi has been determined to remain upbeat about her survival prospects.

The TV star - who has Dove, five, Cruz, ten, and Slate, 12, with Edwin Arroyave - shared: "[The doctor’s] like, ‘No it’s only because that’s how long immunotherapy has been around so that’s how long the study has worked'. So that’s when I then try to find the positive."