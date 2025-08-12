Teddi Mellencamp doesn't plan to return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid her cancer battle.

The 44-year-old reality star revealed that her stage four melanoma had spread to her brain and lungs earlier this year and says that her treatment for the disease means she would find it challenging to return to the show she featured on from 2017 to 2020.

Speaking on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast, Teddi said: "Yeah, no. I don't have the bandwidth for it right now. I'm not somebody who likes to do something when I can't be good at it."

The star - who has children Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, five, with her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave - explained that the treatment she has received for the tumours in her brain have caused her some challenges with communication and she doesn't want to risk being misinterpreted.

Teddi said: "I feel like my words are a little stutter sometimes and it doesn't mean I'm telling a lie.

"Some people have to relearn to talk after having these surgeries that I had. The fact that I can do as much as I can do, I'm so blessed for. But it still happens to me, and some days are very bad."

She added: "Some days, I'm just stumbling word over word. And I would hate to be on a show like that and somebody think that I was not being honest and really I was just struggling. And then them get the heat for it because how could you do that to someone that has cancer?

"I don't think it would be the best for the cast, and it wouldn't be the best for me right now."

Teddi split from her husband Edwin last year and recently suggested that she feared her cancer is "payback" for the "hurt" she has caused "other people".

The star explained: "I’ve never talked about it [the end of my marriage] at all, just because of the kids, and I’ve never wanted anybody to have a guarantee [of] whether it happened or didn’t happen, but what I can say is: Did I do things that hurt other people? Yes.

"To this day, does it still hurt my heart and I wonder if that’s why it got cancer? Yes, like it was my payback. Nothing goes without payment, I guess."