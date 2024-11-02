Teddi Mellencamp has filed for a divorce from Edwin Arroyave.

Teddi Mellencamp has announced her split from Edwin Arroyave

The 43-year-old reality TV star has taken to social media to announce that she's made the "difficult divorce" to file for a divorce.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Teddi - who has Slate, 12, Cruz, ten, and Dove, four, with Edwin - wrote: "After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter.

"Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward. (sic)"

Edwin has so far remained silent about their split. However, the former couple celebrated their 13-year wedding anniversary in July, and Teddi took to social media at the time to mark the occasion.

Alongside a throwback photo of them on their wedding day, Teddi wrote on Instagram: "13 years ago I said “I do” to you, @tedwinator. 15 years together and 13 years married. I am proud of us. Who would have thought between you simulating playing the keyboard and me simulating a singer on a country music demo, we’d make a perfect duo.

"From Paris to the Riviera Maya, it’s been years of discovery, laughter, tears, growth, and companionship.

"While not perfect, we’ve put in the work to make our marriage what it is today. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.

"Love you, Papa. Excited to celebrate with you today and the beautiful family we have created. (sic)"