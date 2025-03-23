Teddi Mellencamp is struggling with "eye pain" in the wake of her recent brain surgery.

The 43-year-old reality star recently had four tumours removed from her brain and the swelling she's experienced in the wake of the operation has been causing her difficulties every day.

Sharing a photo of her five-year-old daughter Dove playing with her friend Kelly's little girl, Teddi - who also has Slate, 12, and 10-year-old Cruz with estranged husband Edwin Arroyave - wrote on her Instagram Story: "I can't cope with these two besties.

"Shortly after this nurse Kel and @lital_aschkenasy iced me up and got me ready to lay in silence and the dark bc my eye pain comes back same time every day.(sic)"

Teddi later shared a video in which she was resting with an ice pack over her face.

She said: "Over it. I mean, the same time every single afternoon... I can't even watch my shows."

The 'Two Ts In A Pod' host admitted she struggles to do much in the evenings.

She captioned the footage: "Pretty much. Don't contact me after 5.30pm bc you won't get a response.

"Surgery swelling, please go away. I would owe you one.(sic)"

Teddi recently revealed more tumours had been found in her brain and lungs but she's "feeling positive" about her treatment plan.

The reality TV favourite - who has had multiple melanomas removed since 2022 - wrote on Instagram: "Update from my scans today. I have multiple tumours in my brain that weren't able to be removed via surgery.

"I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs.

"These are all metastases of my melanoma. The doctors are hopeful that immunotherapy will effectively treat them."

She went on to add: "I am feeling positive - that I will win this battle, that I got this wig (I like the short hair, just not the bald spots), and that I can remember all of Angelina’s [Jolie's] kids’ names.

"Now, as @bravoandy [Andy Cohen] would say: with all due … f*** off, cancer!"