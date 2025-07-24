Teddi Mellencamp is taking a “break from immunotherapy”.

Teddi Mellencamp taking a break from immunotherapy

The 44-year-old reality TV star – who is battling stage four cancer – revealed she is pausing her treatment due to side effects and in order to get her “body back feeling stronger”.

Speaking on her podcast Two Ts in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, she explained: “Essentially, I haven't been feeling good for about a month, which was kind of shocking to me, and I think, mentally did a lot to me.

"We're going to take a little break on the immunotherapy to get my body back feeling stronger.”

Teddi also revealed that while she and Edwin Arroyave plan to go ahead with their divorce, they have put the proceedings on pause while she goes through her treatment.

And, she admitted that her cancer diagnosis and treatment is affecting her relationship with her three children, Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, five.

She said: “I've never in my adult life been in a situation where I'm like, 'Gosh, I can't do this right now.' I can't stay up that extra hour and put my kid to bed tonight, I can't go to my daughter's horse show, or oh my gosh, I'm going to have to miss Cruz's practice. I've never once felt that way until recently, and it's heartbreaking.”

Meanwhile, Teddi recently shared her heartbreak that her doctors did not perform a scan after finding stage one melanoma on her shoulder as she believes it could have prevented her disease from progressing to stage four.

She told Glamour: “I never really thought about it because I was like, ‘I go to a doctor every three months. Why wouldn’t they get me checked?’ My highest melanoma on my shoulder was stage one. When I finally followed up on it, they were like, ‘We didn’t do the scans, because you didn't have anything above a stage one on your body.’ But look what happened,"