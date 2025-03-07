Teddi Mellencamp's doctors have found more tumours in her brain and lung.

The 43-year-old reality star recently underwent surgery to have tumours removed from her brain but she's now explained a scan showed there are more masses which cannot be removed as well as two more in one of her lungs - and she's vowed to beat cancer as she prepares to start immunotherapy treatment.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Update from my scans today. I have multiple tumours in my brain that weren't able to be removed via surgery.

"I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs.

"These are all metastases of my melanoma. The doctors are hopeful that immunotherapy will effectively treat them."

She went on to add: "I am feeling positive - that I will win this battle, that I got this wig (I like the short hair, just not the bald spots), and that I can remember all of Angelina’s [Jolie's] kids’ names.

"Now, as @bravoandy [Andy Cohen] would say: with all due … f*** off, cancer!"

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star - who is mother to Slate, 12, Cruz, 10 and four-year-old Dove with her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave - has been recovering from her surgery and recently returned home after spending 16 days in hospital.

She previously thanked her doctors and her family for all their support in an emotional post on social media, writing: "I am so grateful for the incredible surgeons, doctor, and nurses who made my surgery a success and my recovery process comfortable.

"In full transparency, more tumors were removed than expected: 4 in total. This fight is not over, but that round has been won.

"The laughter, support, and patience of my kids, my family, and my closest friends is one gift with which words cannot properly express my gratitude.

"As I move on to the next steps in my treatment, I just wanted to say thank you to everybody for the outpouring of love and prayers. I see them, and they're definitely helping me stay strong. (sic)"