Teddi Mellencamp's children have given her "perspective".

Teddi Mellencamp recently underwent surgery

The 43-year-old star is currently in the midst of battling stage 4 cancer, but Teddi admits that her kids have given her a sense of perspective over recent weeks.

The TV star - who has Slate, 12, Cruz, ten, and Dove, five, with her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave - said on her Instagram Story: "Sometimes kids say things that really put things into perspective."

Teddi has a visible scar on her head after recently undergoing surgery on her brain - but her son has suggested that she needn't worry about it.

Teddi continued: "Yesterday Cruz said, 'Why are you worried about that? You've got enough rizz for that.'

"True, I mean I didn't know what rizz was, but I learned.

"It's good, I'm a huge dork enjoying my walk. Have a great day, guys."

Earlier this month, Teddi insisted that she's determined to "beat" cancer.

The reality TV star - who recently had tumours removed from her brain and lungs - made the comment in response to a message from one of her Instagram followers, who observed that stage 4 cancer "is terminal especially with metastasis".

The Instagram follower added: "Praying that Teddi heals and is an outlier."

Teddi subsequently admitted to being saddened by the comments, describing it as "heart-breaking" to read.

Teddi replied: "These kind of comments make me really sad. I know people are trying to help but heart breaking for me to read. (sic)"

Teddi remains convinced that she can overcome cancer.

She said: "Of course I know the chances but I truly believe with my whole heart, I will beat this and watch my kids graduate."

Meanwhile, Edwin recently revealed that he's been "upfront" with their children about Teddi's health battle.

The 47-year-old TV star - who has been married to Teddi since 2011 - told Bravo: "I was upfront with them [about] what was going on.

"They got scared, obviously. They were concerned, but I tried my best not to sugarcoat it too much. I let them know, ‘Hey, there, there are some risks that come with this.’ I called it the way it was."