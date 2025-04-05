Teddy Swims feels "grateful for the man [he's] become".

Teddy Swims has transformed his life in recent times

The 32-year-old music star battled substance abuse during his younger years, and Teddy admits he would've "squandered" his recent success earlier in his career.

The 'Lose Control' hitmaker told The Independent: "I guarantee that if I’d had this [success] even two years ago, I would have put it straight to my liver and right up my nose.

"I would have been a child, I would have squandered it. I’m so grateful for the man I’ve become. I feel like I just got to that point where I feel like I’m deserving of it."

Teddy didn't feel so "deserving" of success early in his career.

The singer - whose real name is Jaten Dimsdale - shared: "I used to hope that if millions of people told me that I was good enough, then maybe I would feel that way about me too."

Teddy feels proud of himself for overcoming the imposter syndrome that he used to feel.

Teddy - who developed a sizeable following on YouTube in 2019 and 2020 - said: "I told myself this would fix everything, and boy, did it not!"

Meanwhile, Teddy recently admitted that he used to "numb" himself with drugs and alcohol.

The music star confessed that he found it far easier to go out and party than to confront his problems.

Teddy - who has attended therapy sessions in a bid to overcome his troubles - told People: "I was drinking a whole lot. It was a lot of substance abuse, too.

"I was terrified of sleep because I was having these nightmares all the time. [I was] doing whatever it took to stay up and not face whatever was in front of me. Staying around people all the time, partying way too often, never being alone and never dealing with myself.

"I'm not using it for this emotional crutch anymore. I mean, I definitely love drinking my tequila and I love to pop me a Miller High Life. Don't get me wrong!

"But it's not so much of a necessary tool. I don't need something to numb me anymore. I'm not numbing or running away from anything."