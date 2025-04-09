Arden Cho has got engaged.

Arden Cho is engaged

The 'Teen Wolf' actress announced on her Instagram account on Tuesday (08.04.25), and she showed off the sparkly ring from her fiance - who has not been named - in a series of sweet professionally-taken snaps of the surprise Hawaiian beach proposal on March 31.

She wrote: "Spoiler alert: I said yes!

"Life's wild, love is wilder.

"He fixes bones, I tell stories. He's the calm to my chaos - the steady hand in my whirlwind life.

"Thank you for surprising me with the most magical night in my favourite place.

"We found our way forever, together. 3.31.25. (sic)"

The carousel of five pictures began with a photo of the 'Partner Track' star extending her left hand to the camera to display the dazzling oval-shaped diamond ring, as the pair locked lips in the background.

The second and third images showed the joyous couple sharing a sweet embrace on the beach, surrounded by a horseshoe-shaped floristry feature - which featured pink and red roses, as well as flower petals.

And the last photo shows the couple walking hand-in-hand towards the crystal blue sea and the Hawaiian sunset.

Arden joked she was "low-key upset" with her fiance because he had "bailed" on her to go through the Transportation Security Administration's PreCheck - a screening programme where passengers are risk assessed before they arrive at an airport security check - while she was in the "clear line".

However, it turned out he was "nervously smuggling a ring" through to avoid her spotting it and ruining the surprise.

The 39-year-old star explained in the caption of her post: "Cut to: Me at the airport, low-key upset because he bailed on me to go through TSA PreCheck while I was stuck in the CLEAR line.

"Normally, he always wants to go together, so I was like, 'Okay, I guess I'll see you in the lounge? Weirdo.'

"Turns out, he wasn't being weird - he was nervously smuggling a ring through security like a dorky little spy, worried I'd spot it. (I was suspicious when he texted my friend about 'her surprise birthday dinner,' and now it all makes sense.)

"I was so sure he didn't have a ring - glad to be wrong this time.

"Thank you for all the efforts, from baby and my friends ... I'm a lucky gal!

"Bad actor, but I love him even more for it. (sic)"