Tenacious D have put "all future creative plans" on hold in the wake of Kyle Gass' comments about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Tenacious D have cancelled their tour

Jack Black has confirmed the group have cancelled their current tour and insisted he was "blindsided" by his bandmate's remarks on stage in Sydney over the weekend, which made light of the shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (13.07.24), which saw the presidential hopeful shot in the ear, one attendee dead and two others injured.

Jack had sang 'Happy Birthday' to Kyle and asked him to make a wish, with his bandmate replying: “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

In the wake of backlash over the 64-year-old musician's remarks, Frontier Touring postponed another Australian show at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, which was scheduled for Tuesday (16.07.24) and Jack has now confirmed the concert series is over for good.

He wrote said in a statement: "I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday.

“I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.

“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold.

"I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Kyle has also apologised for the "lack of judgement" he showed with his "improvised" comment.

He said: "The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone.

"What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”

Following the shooting, a Secret Service sniper shot dead the assailant, who has been named by the FBI as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Trump was treated in hospital but released hours later ahead of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.