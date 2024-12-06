Teresa Giudice had to 'stay away' from Tiffany Pollard after she accused her husband of cheating

Teresa Giudice "stayed away" from Tiffany Pollard after she accused her husband of being unfaithful.

The 52-year-old reality star has been married to Luis Ruelas since 2022 and her 'House of Villains' co-star Tiffany claimed that he had cheated on her.

She eventually received an apology but cannot understand why someone would spread "false accusations" about another person.

She told TooFab: "When she said that to me, I just stayed away from her. To me, I don't do well with people like that, putting false accusations out there. My whole thing is, she engaged. I'm sure she wouldn't like me to say that about her fiancé. So, I stayed away from her ... and I think a lot of people were telling her what she did was a s**** thing. She ended up apologising me. he's like, 'I just did it, just to do it.' You saw what she said. I was like, 'Oh my god.' It's just not something I would do. Then she ended up apologising to Louie at the premiere party. After she saw him, she was like, 'Louie, Louie, Louie, you are so fine.' Then she ended up saying sorry to him. What are you going to say to that. He, of course, was like, 'It's okay, it's okay.'”

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star noted that her husband was being trolled by social media users in the wake of the accusation and believes that Tiffany only acted the way she did because she was in front of a camera.

She said: "It's not a good thing, my poor husband was getting DMs, like, 'You cheated on Teresa?' It's like, 'Oh please'. "I wouldn't do that to someone, but I guess she's trying to make a TV show."